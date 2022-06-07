Brokerages Expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) will post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.19. TTEC posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TTEC. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on TTEC in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.76. 64,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. TTEC has a 1 year low of $58.99 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.11.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

