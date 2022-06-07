Brokerages Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $741.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) will announce $741.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $745.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $739.50 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $631.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.12 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on WWW shares. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $38.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,335 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,939,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,948,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,264,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

