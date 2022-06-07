Brokerages Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target at $104.18

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.18.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $72.22 and a 1 year high of $114.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.46%.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $81,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,530,000 after purchasing an additional 481,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $29,747,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,016.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 336,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after buying an additional 306,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.