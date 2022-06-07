Brokerages Set ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) PT at $69.58

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

