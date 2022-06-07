Brokerages Set Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Target Price at $7.06

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Volta from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Volta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Volta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Volta by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Volta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Volta by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLTA opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Volta has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Volta will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Volta (Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

