Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIP. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 53.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners are going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 10th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.93). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.97%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

