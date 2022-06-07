BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target Cut to C$152.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.75 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $242.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BRP Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen purchased 2,500 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,017.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin bought 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $333,302.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,176 shares of company stock worth $1,301,436. 35.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRP Group (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.