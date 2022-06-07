BRP (TSE:DOO) Given “Buy” Rating at Desjardins

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$134.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on BRP from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$136.77.

DOO stock opened at C$84.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$100.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$99.19. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$73.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 12.0299993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

