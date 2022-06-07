BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$122.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to C$122.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DOO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on BRP from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.85.

Shares of TSE:DOO traded up C$2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$87.51. The company had a trading volume of 225,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,310. BRP has a 1-year low of C$73.74 and a 1-year high of C$129.98. The firm has a market cap of C$6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$100.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$99.19.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 12.0299993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

