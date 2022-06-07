Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,900 ($36.34) to GBX 3,050 ($38.22) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.09) to GBX 2,935 ($36.78) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,224.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.73. 123,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $41.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

