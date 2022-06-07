Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) PT Raised to GBX 1,845 at UBS Group

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,836 ($23.01) to GBX 1,845 ($23.12) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BURBY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 1,850 ($23.18) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($28.57) to GBX 1,950 ($24.44) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.56) to GBX 2,070 ($25.94) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,435.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,911. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. Burberry Group has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $32.17.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

