Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.75.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $174.89 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $142.41 and a one year high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.43.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,096 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $241,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

