Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.75.

BURL traded up $4.02 on Monday, hitting $174.89. The company had a trading volume of 802,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,810. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $142.41 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

