Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT stock opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average is $64.81. Cabot has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $78.62.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.