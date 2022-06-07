Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLBS. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of CLBS stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

