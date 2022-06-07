Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Now Covered by Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Canaan stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. 112,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,674. Canaan has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $740.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.
About Canaan (Get Rating)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
