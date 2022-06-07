Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE: CM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/27/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$83.50 to C$84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$80.00 to C$83.00.

5/20/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was given a new C$81.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$143.00 to C$91.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$169.00 to C$143.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$166.00.

TSE CM opened at C$70.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$120.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$143.10. The stock has a market cap of C$63.46 billion and a PE ratio of 9.96. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$66.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,894.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at C$707,380.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

