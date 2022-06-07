Cango (CANG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th. Analysts expect Cango to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Cango has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $164.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.48 million. Cango had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cango to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CANG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,117. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $459.74 million, a P/E ratio of -328.67 and a beta of 0.73. Cango has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cango by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cango by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cango by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cango by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

