Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Treasurer Sells $22,086.00 in Stock

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 818 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $22,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 146,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $50.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

