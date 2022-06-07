Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Treasurer Thomas A. Barron Sells 4,182 Shares

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 4,182 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $112,663.08. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 141,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,829.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $457.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.66. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,926,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,661,000 after purchasing an additional 139,354 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 78,464 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $1,902,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 87,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 60,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

CCBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.