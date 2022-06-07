Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on July 8th

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CAPC opened at GBX 162.20 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 142 ($1.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.60 ($2.30). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.68.

Several research firms recently commented on CAPC. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.76) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 246 ($3.08) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.19) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 210.17 ($2.63).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

