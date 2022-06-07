Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director John Albert Brussa Acquires 10,000 Shares

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) Director John Albert Brussa acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.76 per share, with a total value of C$87,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,536,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,978,461.04.

CJ stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.84. 593,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$9.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 3.88.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$140.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

