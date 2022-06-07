CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

CARG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of CARG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.72. 711,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,936. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.91. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.56.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,897 shares of company stock worth $617,716 in the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,179,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,072,000 after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 177,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

