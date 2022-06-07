Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $295.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of CSL opened at $267.14 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $178.73 and a 52-week high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,945,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $125,195,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 665.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,875,000 after buying an additional 209,382 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,999,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 50.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,892,000 after buying an additional 133,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

