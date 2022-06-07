Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $295.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $824,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 21,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CSL opened at $267.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.30 and its 200-day moving average is $240.61. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $178.73 and a 1-year high of $275.13.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

