CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) CEO Sells $10,676.85 in Stock

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) CEO Lev Peker sold 20,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $10,676.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,737.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CarLotz stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.59. 1,388,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,384. CarLotz, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOTZ. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 23.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 18.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 37.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,527 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOTZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

CarLotz Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

