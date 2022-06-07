CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $105.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KMX. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX stock opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.94. CarMax has a twelve month low of $85.36 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,188,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,926 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.