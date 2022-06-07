Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRI. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Carter’s stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $71.36 and a 52 week high of $111.17.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

