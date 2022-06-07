Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $71.36 and a 52-week high of $111.17. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

