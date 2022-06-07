Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRI. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.
Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.35. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $71.36 and a 1 year high of $111.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.
In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 35.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.
Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.
