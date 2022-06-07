Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

CADNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. Cascades has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.