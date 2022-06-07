CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

CASI opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $44.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.40. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

