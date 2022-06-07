CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.44.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares set a C$79.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$620,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,434,451.80. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 72,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$59.91 per share, with a total value of C$4,341,262.69. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,469 shares in the company, valued at C$4,341,262.69.

TSE:CCL.B traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$60.62. 32,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,267. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$53.36 and a one year high of C$75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.83 billion and a PE ratio of 18.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

