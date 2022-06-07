CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research cut shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.48. 911,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,517. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.02. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $54.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,262,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,083,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,491,000 after buying an additional 433,745 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,404,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,342,000 after buying an additional 2,045,912 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,066,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,233,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,008,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.