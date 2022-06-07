Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Raised to $70.50 at Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Zacks Investment Research to $70.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.03% from the company’s previous close.

FUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Cedar Fair to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

FUN opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 1.85. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.95) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

