Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get Century Communities alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

NYSE CCS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.36. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,102,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,792,000 after acquiring an additional 249,096 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,982,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Century Communities by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after acquiring an additional 184,069 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,148,000 after acquiring an additional 169,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.