CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) has been given a €100.00 ($107.53) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($125.81) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
ETR CWC opened at €89.50 ($96.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €78.60 ($84.52) and a twelve month high of €135.80 ($146.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $643.61 million and a PE ratio of 14.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €87.35 and its 200 day moving average is €103.75.
CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.
