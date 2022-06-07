CF Acquisition Corp. VII’s (NASDAQ:CFFSU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 14th

CF Acquisition Corp. VII’s (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, June 14th. CF Acquisition Corp. VII had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of CF Acquisition Corp. VII’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of CFFSU opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 50.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 50.8% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 192.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

