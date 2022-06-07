CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGGYY opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. CGG has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

