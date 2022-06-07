Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CIAFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $6.02.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

