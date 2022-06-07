ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ECOM. B. Riley reduced their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE ECOM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.35. 209,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,620. The stock has a market cap of $437.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.88. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $29.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.17 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

