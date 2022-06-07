ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.17. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $24,377,235.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $38,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock worth $30,641,403. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linse Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $973,490,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,355,000 after acquiring an additional 407,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ChargePoint by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 298,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ChargePoint by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after purchasing an additional 516,124 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

