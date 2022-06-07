Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Chegg posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. William Blair cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 2,703.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 501.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. 2,264,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947,221. Chegg has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87.

About Chegg (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.