Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Robert Day Sells 1,100 Shares

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) Director Robert Day sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.51, for a total transaction of C$14,857.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$434,391.55.

Robert Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Robert Day sold 3,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$41,700.00.

On Friday, June 3rd, Robert Day sold 300 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.84, for a total transaction of C$4,152.90.

Shares of CHW stock traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$13.44. 7,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 930.12, a quick ratio of 34.83 and a current ratio of 36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$253.42 million and a PE ratio of 10.27. Chesswood Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$10.94 and a twelve month high of C$15.25.

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group Limited will post 2.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Chesswood Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

