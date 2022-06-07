Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Sells C$41,700.00 in Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) Director Robert Day sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$41,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$466,484.

Robert Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Robert Day sold 300 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.84, for a total value of C$4,152.90.

Shares of TSE:CHW remained flat at $C$13.50 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,243. Chesswood Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$10.94 and a 1 year high of C$15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$254.56 million and a PE ratio of 10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 34.83, a current ratio of 36.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 930.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.10.

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group Limited will post 2.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on CHW. Cormark increased their price target on Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Chesswood Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

