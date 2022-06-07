Christopher E. Kay Sells 2,200 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.61. The company had a trading volume of 946,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.92.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.