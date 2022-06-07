Cigna’s (CI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $310.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s current price.

CI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.84.

Cigna stock opened at $258.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.06. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $273.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total value of $969,728.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,861,922.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

