CIMIC Group Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.36 (ASX:CIM)

CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Monday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.11.

Get CIMIC Group alerts:

In other CIMIC Group news, insider Russell Chenu sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$22.00 ($15.83), for a total transaction of A$89,870.00 ($64,654.68). Also, insider David Robinson sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$22.00 ($15.83), for a total transaction of A$32,758.00 ($23,566.91).

CIMIC Group Limited provides engineering-led construction, mining, services, and public private partnerships. It operates through Construction, Services, and Corporate and Investments segments. The company undertakes various projects in the aviation, building, communications, correctional, defense, education, health, industrial, mineral processing, mining, power, rail, resources, resources infrastructure, roads, social infrastructure, transport, tunnelling, water, energy, and fibre sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CIMIC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIMIC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.