Cisco Systems (CSCO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) in the last few weeks:

5/20/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $59.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $51.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

4/12/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 567,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,777,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.5% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 953,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,882,000 after buying an additional 217,383 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 599,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 44,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Cisco Systems by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 67,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

