Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $914.83 million.

CTRN opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.10. The company has a market capitalization of $235.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.01. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $97.46.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 28.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRN. TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Citi Trends to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 124,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 848.1% in the 1st quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 132,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 118,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 122,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 65,793 shares in the last quarter.

About Citi Trends (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.